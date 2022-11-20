Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 29F. Winds light and …
🎧 We continue our winter weather discussion with Dave Robinson from the Rutgers Global Snow Lab.
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mart…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Martinsville area Monday. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 deg…
Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. It should be a…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Martinsville Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low te…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain…
Martinsville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Martinsvill…