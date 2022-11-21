Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.