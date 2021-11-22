Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Martinsville could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening with clear skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.…
Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. The Marti…
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
This evening in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Martinsville temperatures will reach the 5…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. …
This evening in Martinsville: Cloudy with showers. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Martinsville temperat…