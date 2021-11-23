 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Martinsville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Martinsville could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

