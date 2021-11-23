Martinsville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Martinsville could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.
Martinsville's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening with clear skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.…
Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. The Marti…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at…
This evening in Martinsville: Cloudy with showers. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Martinsville temperat…
This evening in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Martinsville temperatures will reach the 5…