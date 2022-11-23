Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.