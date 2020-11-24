Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2020 in Martinsville, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.