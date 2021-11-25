Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Martinsville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. The Marti…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at…
This evening in Martinsville: Cloudy with showers. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Martinsville temperat…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50…