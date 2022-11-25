Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
The start of the extended Thanksgiving weekend will be a quiet one, with no weather-related travel problems within a 500-mile drive of Virginia on Wednesday.
🎧 We continue our winter weather discussion with Dave Robinson from the Rutgers Global Snow Lab.
Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. It should be a…
Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
38 states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to give more precise data than they get from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low around 40F. Winds light and variab…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain…