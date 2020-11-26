 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2020 in Martinsville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2020 in Martinsville, VA

Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert