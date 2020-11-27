Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2020 in Martinsville, VA

Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. A 42-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from 8:43PM EST THU until 9AM EST FRI. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Local Weather
