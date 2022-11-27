Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.