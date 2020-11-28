 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2020 in Martinsville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

