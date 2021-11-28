 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

