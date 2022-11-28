Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.