Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.