Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2020 in Martinsville, VA

Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.