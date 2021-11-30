Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
