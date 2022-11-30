Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. Martinsville could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
🎧 We wrap the 2022 tropical storm season with a discussion of what it's like to fly into a hurricane.
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
The polar vortex is a band of strong winds, high up in the atmosphere, spinning counter-clockwise around the North Pole.
