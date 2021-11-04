 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

