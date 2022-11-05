Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
