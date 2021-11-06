Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Snow chance enters picture quickly for Roanoke area as warm October rolls into colder-starting November
It never got colder than 44 at Roanoke or 38 at Blacksburg all of October, but there is already potential for some snow in the region within the first week of November.
