The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
November will start warmer than normal across Virginia, but it is only a matter of time until the colder weather settles in.
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low …
Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temp…
This evening in Martinsville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville people will see temperatures in …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Winds shou…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Martinsv…