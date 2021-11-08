Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow chance enters picture quickly for Roanoke area as warm October rolls into colder-starting November
- Updated
It never got colder than 44 at Roanoke or 38 at Blacksburg all of October, but there is already potential for some snow in the region within the first week of November.
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Widespread frost likely. Low 27F.…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It sho…
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Partly cloudy…
On World Tsunami Awareness Day, U.N. secretary general Antonio Guterres warned that rising sea levels will exacerbate tsunamis' destructive power.