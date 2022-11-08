Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.