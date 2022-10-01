Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 1, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SAT 12:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.