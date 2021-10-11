Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.