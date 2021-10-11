Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. 58 degrees is today'…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 61-degree low is for…
Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. H…
Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calli…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 61F. W…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Martinsville. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Par…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Scattere…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Martinsville f…
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.