Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 61-degree low is for…
Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. 58 degrees is today'…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted …
Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calli…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 61F. W…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Scattere…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Martinsville. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Par…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Martinsville f…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday.…