 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert