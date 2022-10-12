Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.