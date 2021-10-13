Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

The Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.