Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.