Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North.