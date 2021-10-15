 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

