Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 de…
At the end of September, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced $13.6 million in grants from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund (CFPF) to help numerous communities across the state manage flooding.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It lo…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. F…
🎧 Learn what went right and wrong with Hurricane Ian forecasts on the Across the Sky podcast.
Drought that dried out large parts of the U.S., Europe and China this summer was made 20 times more likely by climate change, a study says.
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. …
This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow.…