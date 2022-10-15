Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.