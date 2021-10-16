 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

