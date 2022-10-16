Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Martinsville. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.