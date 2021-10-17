Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted …
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. It should …
Martinsville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow.…
If another Hurricane Isabel hit the Chesapeake Bay area a few decades from now, it could affect at least a million more people and cause $6 billion more in damage than when it landed in 2003, new research suggests.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tod…
Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degree…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Generally fair. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Martinsville folks should be prepared fo…