Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.