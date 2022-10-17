Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.