Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 4:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.