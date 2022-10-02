Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 2, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.