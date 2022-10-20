Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Martinsville. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Mod…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Martinsville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Martinsville temperatures will reach the …
🎧 Learn about the importance of accurate translations of weather forecasts as well as fall foliage on two new episodes of the Across the Sky podcast.
This evening in Martinsville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 33F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Marti…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 52F. Winds lig…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It lo…
How the costs of disasters like Hurricane Ian are calculated and why it takes so long to add them up
Preliminary property damage estimates for Ian so far range from $42 billion to as much as $258 billion, with some landing in the middle.