Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 21, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. It should …
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 42-degree low is f…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow.…
This evening in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the…
Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…