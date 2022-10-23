Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Martinsville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Martinsville temperatures will reach the …
For the drive home in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It shoul…
This evening in Martinsville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 33F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Marti…
Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 deg…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in …