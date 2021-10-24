Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.