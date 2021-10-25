 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

