Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Martinsville will be…
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecas…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. It should be…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatur…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. It lo…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. It shoul…