Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

