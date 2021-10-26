 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Martinsville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

