Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.