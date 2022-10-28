Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.