Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 61% chance. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 6:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

