Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

